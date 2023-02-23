flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1/2 Groten 1816 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Obverse 1/2 Groten 1816 - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick WilhelmReverse 1/2 Groten 1816 - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,34 - 3,7 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC149,040

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
  • Denomination1/2 Groten
  • Year1816
  • RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3059 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1816 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateFebruary 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1816 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1816 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1816 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1816 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 5, 2014
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1816 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1816 at auction Künker - September 26, 2000
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2000
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groten 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

