OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1/2 Groten 1816 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,34 - 3,7 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC149,040
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
- Denomination1/2 Groten
- Year1816
- RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3059 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Сondition
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateFebruary 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groten 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections