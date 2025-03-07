1/2 Groten 1802 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (8) VF (11)