OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1/2 Groten 1802 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Obverse 1/2 Groten 1802 - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick WilhelmReverse 1/2 Groten 1802 - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,34 - 3,7 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC78,192

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
  • Denomination1/2 Groten
  • Year1802
  • RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 10, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
SellerZöttl
DateJanuary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Zöttl - May 21, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateMay 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
SellerZöttl
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2020
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Rauch - November 7, 2015
SellerRauch
DateNovember 7, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 14, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
SellerArs Time
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 at auction Künker - June 21, 2006
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groten 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
