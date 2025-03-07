OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1/2 Groten 1802 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,34 - 3,7 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC78,192
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
- Denomination1/2 Groten
- Year1802
- RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groten 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
