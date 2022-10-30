flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

3 Grote 1856 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 3 Grote 1856 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 3 Grote 1856 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC156,310

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination3 Grote
  • Year1856
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2901 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 B at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 B at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 B at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 B at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
SellerWAG
DateApril 8, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 B at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2005
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
All companies558
