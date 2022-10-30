OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
3 Grote 1856 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC156,310
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination3 Grote
- Year1856
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2901 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grote 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections