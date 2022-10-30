3 Grote 1856 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 3 Grote 1856 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2901 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (2) VF (1)