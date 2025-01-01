flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Silver coins 3 Grote of Nikolaus Frederick Peter - Oldenburg

type-coin
type-coin

3 Grote 1856

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1856B156,310011
