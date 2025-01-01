Catalog
Oldenburg
Period:
1802-1869
1802-1869
Peter Frederick Wilhelm
1802-1818
Nikolaus Frederick Peter
1853-1869
Oldenburg coins price guide
Nikolaus Frederick Peter
3 Grote
Silver coins 3 Grote of Nikolaus Frederick Peter - Oldenburg
3 Grote 1856
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1856
B
156,310
0
11
