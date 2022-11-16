OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1/2 Groten 1856 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,248 g
- Diameter20,45 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC72,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination1/2 Groten
- Year1856
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
