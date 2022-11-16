1/2 Groten 1856 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2)