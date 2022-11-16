flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1/2 Groten 1856 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1/2 Groten 1856 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1/2 Groten 1856 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,248 g
  • Diameter20,45 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1/2 Groten
  • Year1856
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1856 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1856 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1856 B at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1856 B at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groten 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

