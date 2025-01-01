flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Copper coins 1/2 Groten of Nikolaus Frederick Peter - Oldenburg

type-coin
type-coin

1/2 Groten 1853-1856

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1853B72,000081856B72,00004
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of OldenburgCoin catalog of Nikolaus Frederick PeterAll Oldenburg coinsOldenburg coins 1/2 GrotenNumismatic auctions