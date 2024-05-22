1/2 Groten 1853 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1853 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2360 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) VF (1)