OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1/2 Groten 1853 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1/2 Groten 1853 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1/2 Groten 1853 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,248 g
  • Diameter20,45 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1/2 Groten
  • Year1853
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1853 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2360 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1853 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1853 B at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1853 B at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1853 B at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
SellerKatz
DateJune 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1853 B at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1853 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1853 B at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1853 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groten 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

