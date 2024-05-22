OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1/2 Groten 1853 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,248 g
- Diameter20,45 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC72,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination1/2 Groten
- Year1853
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/2 Groten 1853 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2360 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groten 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
