NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Heller 1842 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Heller 1842 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Heller 1842 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,4 - 1,6 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC181,900

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1842
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Heller 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4334 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Nassau Heller 1842 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Nassau Heller 1842 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
