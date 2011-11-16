NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Heller 1842 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,4 - 1,6 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC181,900
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationHeller
- Year1842
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Heller 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4334 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
