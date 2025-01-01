flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Copper coins Heller of Adolphe - Nassau

type-coin
type-coin

Heller 1842

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1842181,90002
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheAll Nassau coinsNassau coins HellerNumismatic auctions