8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1808 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

