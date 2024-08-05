Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1808 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (13)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2046 $
Price in auction currency 1910 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Nomisma - December 18, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1808 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search