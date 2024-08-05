Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1808 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (8)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (13)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (3)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2046 $
Price in auction currency 1910 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
