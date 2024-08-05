Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1803 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34131 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,300. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (16)
  • CNG (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (6)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3097 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

