Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1801 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1801 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1342 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place May 7, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (8)
- Heritage (13)
- HERVERA (8)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Künker (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (12)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1690 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search