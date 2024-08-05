Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1800 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3197 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1706 $
Price in auction currency 2600 AUD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1006 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - June 24, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

