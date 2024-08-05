Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1800 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1800 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3197 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1706 $
Price in auction currency 2600 AUD
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1006 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
