Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1799 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1103 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 20,700. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1382 $
Price in auction currency 1280 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Spink - January 19, 2020
Seller Spink
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Roma Numismatics - August 22, 2019
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
