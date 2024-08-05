Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1799 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1103 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 20,700. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (16)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (15)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (3)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (3)
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1382 $
Price in auction currency 1280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search