Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1797 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1797 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (35)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Cayón (18)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (21)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (8)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (9)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (3)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search