8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1793 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4217 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

