Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1793 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4217 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1787 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aurea - June 4, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

