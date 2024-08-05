Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1793 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1793 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4217 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
