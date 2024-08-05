Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1792 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1690 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
