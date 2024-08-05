Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1792 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (14)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (25)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Sedwick (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1690 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

