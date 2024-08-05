Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1791 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1766 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Heritage - July 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Heritage - July 18, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
