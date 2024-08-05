8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1791 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

