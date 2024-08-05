Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1791 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1791 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1766 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
