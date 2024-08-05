Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM. "CAROL IIII" (Mexico, Charles IV)
Variety: "CAROL IIII"
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. "CAROL IIII". This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3177 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2569 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
