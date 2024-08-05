8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM. "CAROL IIII" (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. "CAROL IIII". This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3177 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (13) XF (17) VF (28) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (2) NGC (16) ANACS (1)

