Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM. "CAROL IIII" (Mexico, Charles IV)

Variety: "CAROL IIII"

Obverse 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM "CAROL IIII" - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM "CAROL IIII" - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. "CAROL IIII". This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3177 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2569 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

