Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1808 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31328 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,230. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
885 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 676 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - December 15, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - December 15, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Mexico 4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1808 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search