4 Escudos 1808 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1808 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31328 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,230. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
885 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 676 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
