Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1807 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21525 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024

Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019

Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015

Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010

Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******

Mexico 4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005

Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

