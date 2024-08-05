Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1807 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1807 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21525 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
