4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1806 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5287 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,575. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (2) Service NGC (3)