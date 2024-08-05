Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1806 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5287 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,575. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1081 $
Price in auction currency 19000 MXN
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
