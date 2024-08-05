Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1806 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5287 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,575. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 8, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1081 $
Price in auction currency 19000 MXN
Mexico 4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

