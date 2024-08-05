4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1805 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (5) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (5) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) Service NGC (9)