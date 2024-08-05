Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1805 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search