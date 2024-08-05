Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1805 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - November 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Stephen Album - January 22, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

