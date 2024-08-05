Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1804 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (3)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 676 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1314 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Mexico 4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

