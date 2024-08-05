Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1804 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1804 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 676 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1314 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
