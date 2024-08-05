4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1803 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.

