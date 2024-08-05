Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1803 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Heritage - November 12, 2020
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Heritage - November 12, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 12, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Mexico 4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
