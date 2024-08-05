Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1803 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1803 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 12, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search