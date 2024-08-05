Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1802 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Stack's (2)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1350 $
Price in auction currency 1350 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1126 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

