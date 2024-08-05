Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1802 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1802 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Heritage (7)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1350 $
Price in auction currency 1350 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1126 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search