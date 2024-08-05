Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1801 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1801 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3200 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 517 USD
