Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1800 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3198 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 1040 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1800 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search