4 Escudos 1800 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1800 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3198 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 1040 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
