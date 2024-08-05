Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1797 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3190 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,127.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Möller (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 7, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search