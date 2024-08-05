Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1797 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3190 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,127.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 7, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 7, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 7, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1797 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search