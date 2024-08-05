Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1796 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 19, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1796 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search