4 Escudos 1796 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1796 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
