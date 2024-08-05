Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1794 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3183 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1131 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 12, 2019
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 12, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Mexico 4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1794 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search