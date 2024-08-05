Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1794 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1794 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3183 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1131 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
