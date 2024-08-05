Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1793 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1583 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place December 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1350 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
