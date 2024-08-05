Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1793 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1583 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place December 13, 2023.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1350 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
