4 Escudos 1793 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1793 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1583 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place December 13, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (15) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1) NCS (1)