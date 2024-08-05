Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM. "CAROL IIII" (Mexico, Charles IV)

Variety: "CAROL IIII"

Obverse 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM "CAROL IIII" - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM "CAROL IIII" - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. "CAROL IIII". This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22232 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
984 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 940 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

