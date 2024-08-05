Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM. "CAROL IIII" (Mexico, Charles IV)
Variety: "CAROL IIII"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. "CAROL IIII". This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22232 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
984 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 940 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
