Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM. "CAROL IV" (Mexico, Charles IV)

Variety: "CAROL IV"

Obverse 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM "CAROL IV" - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM "CAROL IV" - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. "CAROL IV". This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1456 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search