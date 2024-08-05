4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM. "CAROL IV" (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. "CAROL IV". This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition VF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)