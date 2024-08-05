Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1790 Mo FM. "CAROL IV" (Mexico, Charles IV)
Variety: "CAROL IV"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. "CAROL IV". This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search