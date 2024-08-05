Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1789 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (4)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1031 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
