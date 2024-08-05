Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1789 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (4)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1031 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 3, 2019
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 3, 2011
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 3, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date April 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

