Mexico Period: 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1808 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3214 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1066 $
Price in auction currency 18000 MXN
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 18, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
