Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1808 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3214 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1066 $
Price in auction currency 18000 MXN
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 8, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - July 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - September 10, 2020
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - September 10, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - June 18, 2020
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - June 18, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date June 18, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 2 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

