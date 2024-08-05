Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1807 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1807 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1218 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
