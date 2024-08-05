Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1806 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

