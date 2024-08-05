Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1806 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1806 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
