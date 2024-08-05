Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1805 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1805 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1805 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1805 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31303 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - December 2, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Mexico 2 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1805 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search