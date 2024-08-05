Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1805 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1805 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31303 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search