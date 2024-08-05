2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1804 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (3) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (6)