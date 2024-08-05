Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1804 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

