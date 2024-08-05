Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1804 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Jesús Vico - June 13, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

