2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1803 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74533 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place February 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
