Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1803 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74533 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place February 23, 2022.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Mexico 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Mexico 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Heritage - May 5, 2016
Mexico 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Heritage - May 5, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1803 Mo FT at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
