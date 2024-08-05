Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1802 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1802 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,312. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1728 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
