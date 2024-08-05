2 Escudos 1802 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1802 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,312. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

