2 Escudos 1801 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1801 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32678 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (2)