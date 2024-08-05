Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1801 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1801 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32678 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 530 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
849 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
