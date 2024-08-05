Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1800 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1800 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 21,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1165 $
Price in auction currency 21000 MXN
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search