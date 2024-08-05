2 Escudos 1800 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1800 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 21,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service NGC (2)