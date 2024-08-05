Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1799 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3195 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (2)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - June 13, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1799 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search