Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1798 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1798 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31295 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
