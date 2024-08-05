Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1798 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1798 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1798 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1798 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31295 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1798 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 2 Escudos
