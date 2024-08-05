Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1797 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1797 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1797 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1797 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 294 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1797 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

