2 Escudos 1797 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1797 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)