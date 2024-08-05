Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1797 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1797 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 294 USD
