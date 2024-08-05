Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1796 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1796 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33007 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search