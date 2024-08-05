Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1794 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24701 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Herrero (4)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
