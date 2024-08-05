Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1794 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24701 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - December 11, 2021
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date December 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Nomisma - April 30, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date April 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 2 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

