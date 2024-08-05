Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1793 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 983 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place May 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 4, 2014
Mexico 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 4, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

