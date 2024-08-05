2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1793 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 983 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place May 2, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)