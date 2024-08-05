Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1793 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1793 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 983 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place May 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 4, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
